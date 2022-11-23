Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

