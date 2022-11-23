Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

BBY stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

