Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 544 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 316,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

