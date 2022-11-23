Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

