Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average is $279.74. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.