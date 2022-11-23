Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,186,000 after buying an additional 513,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

BK opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

