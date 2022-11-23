Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 65 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

