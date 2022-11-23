Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 651 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE WEC opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.