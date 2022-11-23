Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

