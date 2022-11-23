Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $209.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $290.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

