China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.