Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,505.90 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

