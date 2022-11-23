Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.
CHRD stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
