Christopher J. Sobecki Buys 30,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WW International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
