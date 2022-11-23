Christopher J. Sobecki Buys 30,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WW International

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading

