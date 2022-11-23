Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) VP Michael C. Hatcher Sells 6,942 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chuy’s Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Read More
