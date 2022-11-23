CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 9.1%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 18.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

