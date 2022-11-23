CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 9.1%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
CinCor Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
