Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $449,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 993,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

