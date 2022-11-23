Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 3,201 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

