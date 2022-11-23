Citigroup Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of RXT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
