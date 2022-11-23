Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

