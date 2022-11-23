Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Clarivate has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,900,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,627,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $54,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

