Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $139.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 143.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

