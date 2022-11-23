Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.09 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,042 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

