Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.12 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,734 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

