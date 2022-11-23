Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,788,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 189.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

