ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

