ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
