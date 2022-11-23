CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $56,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

