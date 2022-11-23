CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.