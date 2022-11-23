Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $368,692.20 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.