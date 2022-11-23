Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $368,692.20 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CCB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
