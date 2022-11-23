Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after buying an additional 473,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 41.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 344,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.