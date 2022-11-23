Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

