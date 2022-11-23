Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,043,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after buying an additional 457,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,361,000 after buying an additional 288,103 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

