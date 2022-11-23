Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Comerica Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

