Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

