Comparing Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million 0.30 -$2.20 million ($0.60) -0.42 Real Brands $10,000.00 2,680.64 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Eastside Distilling has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -59.77% -75.36% -27.05% Real Brands -15,321.68% -3,106.76% -112.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastside Distilling and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

