Comparing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.04 10.19 Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 2.96 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.40

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,151 branches, 9,668 ATMs, and 154,443 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

