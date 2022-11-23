Comparing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Sekisui House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Sekisui House 6.63% 11.38% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.56 $77.42 million $0.48 21.15 Sekisui House $23.60 billion 0.52 $1.40 billion $2.33 7.76

This table compares The GEO Group and Sekisui House’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. Sekisui House is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The GEO Group and Sekisui House, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sekisui House beats The GEO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties rental housing, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of civil engineering works; and construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings. In addition, the company is involved in the remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

