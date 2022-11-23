Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 27,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,895,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Compass Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

