Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.28 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
