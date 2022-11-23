Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFMS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Trading Down 19.9 %

CFMS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.