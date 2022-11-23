Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

