Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia Sells 4,165 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 822.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

