Contrasting AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.85 $3.82 billion $1.73 10.49 REE Automotive $10,000.00 15,846.30 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.11

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AB Volvo (publ) and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25 REE Automotive 2 1 4 0 2.29

AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 285.89%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 820.06%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Volatility & Risk

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.72% 21.44% 5.98% REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44%

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

