Contrasting AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 95.61 -$18.97 million ($0.51) -12.71 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -132.30% -8.32% -6.51% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radioio has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Radioio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

