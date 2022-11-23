Contrasting Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Foundry Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -28.69% -4.29% -0.91% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.52% 1.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.6% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.17 -$36.34 million ($0.68) -19.06 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.61 $67.46 million $19.16 14.11

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.