Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $64.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

