Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$64,658,757.56. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,658,757.56. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,270. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000,000 shares of company stock worth $7,197,720.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.62 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

