Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $979.33 million, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

