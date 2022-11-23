CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

TMFC stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.