CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

BATS IDV opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

